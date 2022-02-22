Govt assures sufficient vax supply in Metro Cebu for minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local health officials here assured the public that Metro Cebu still has ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines for minors despite some local governments halting their inoculation drives due to supply exhaustion.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said Metro Cebu still has sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines to cater to ongoing vaccination campaigns.

Loreche’s pronouncement came hours after the Cebu City Government on Monday, February 21, announced that they temporarily stopped inoculating children five to 11 years old after they’ve used up all vaccines intended for the pediatric population.

“Metro Cebu has enough supply of vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old. Meron pa po tayo,” said Loreche in a recent press briefer.

Following the development in Cebu City, the DOH-7 official said they are now considering the use of vaccines that have already been set aside for the second dose of children 5 to 11 years old to make sure that vaccination drives will not stop.

“I believe we will have an announcement (on Tuesday, February 22) if we can use the second doses set aside to be used for the continuance of our vaccination,” she said.

On Monday, the Cebu City Government has suspended its inoculation of minors after it ran out of vaccines against COVID-19.

They are yet to determine when the vaccination would resume because it would depend on when the supplies would arrive.

The city had also requested additional COVID-19 vaccines for minors from the DOH. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

RELATED STORIES

Talisay suspends vaccination for kids 5 to 11 due to supply shortage

Cebu City gov’t suspends COVID-19 vaccination for minors after running out of supplies

Face-to-face classes may happen by midyear in Cebu City — City Health Dep’t

Talisay City begins vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11

Cebu City vaccinates over 3K minors in first week of vaccination

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy