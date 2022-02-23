Vice Ganda shops for random people in latest vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— All they had to do was smile.

Vice Ganda went out on the streets to spread good vibes to the first person or persons he saw smiling.

This was his only criteria for judging to take these people out on a shopping spree.

“Patutunayan natin ‘yan na ang mga taong naka smile, nag a-attract talaga ng biyaya at tsaka ng positivity,” he said.

After a few minutes of driving around, he saw two ladies walking and smiling on their way home from work.

They were Jewel and Juvy. The two lucky strangers were in for a treat from the phenomenal star himself, Vice Ganda.

After getting their swab test, both got into Vice Ganda’s car and shared a little about themselves.

Juvy is a mother to a three-year-old daughter while Jewel is single.

When they got into the mall, Juvy and Jewel were very excited picking out clothes, sandals, and bags.

After a few minutes of shopping, it was time to pay for the things.

The total? P 65,380.00.

Vice Ganda was not ready to just let these ladies go yet. He told them they should buy a bike for Juvy’s kid and toys for Jewel’s niece.

Vice started his vlog by saying that a lot of people wished to go shopping but tend not to because of other needs and priorities.

This is his way of somehow his way of spreading good vibes to those who will be watching his vlog.

