LTFRB-7 warns PUV drivers against overloading.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is asking drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to only carry up to their allowed capacity.

A fine of at least P5, 000 await those who are caught transporting in excess of their authorized seating capacity, Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said.

Montealto said law enforcers will continue to monitor compliance with the authorized capacity even if Cebu’s quarantine status was already downgraded a more relaxed Alert Level 2.

“Mocomply lang gyod sila ani dapat kay atong kapulisan nagbantay gihapon sa atong mga kadalanan. Magpasalamat ta nga gibalik ang 100 percent capacity, dili lang sad ta magpabalabi,” said Montealto.

(They will have to comply with this because our policemen will continue to monitor travels. Let us be grateful that the 100 percent [passenger] capacity was already allowed, let us not also transport in excess of what is now allowed.)

PUVs, Montealto said, have seating capacity of at least 10 for the small ones and up to 50 for the larger buses.

He said that passengers, who will be made to stand on the middle isle or near the door, are already considered in excess of the allowed capacity.

Travelling in excess of the allowed capacity also increases the risk of COVID-19 infection, he added.

Montealto said another rise in cases of the infection is detrimental to the economy.

He is urging both the drivers and the commuters to religiously comply with the allowed seating capacity and to continue to comply with health and safety protocols as their contribution to Cebu’s economic recovery.

/ dcb

