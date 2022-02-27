Sanman boxers dominate foes in Bubble Boxing VIII in Gensan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Zip-Sanman stalwarts displayed dominating performances in the Sanman Bubble Boxing VIII on Saturday, February 26, in General Santos City.

Cebu-based Esneth Domingo, Kevin Jake Cataraja, Melvin Jerusalem, and Alex Santisima Jr. of Zip-Sanman Boxing team defeated their respective foes to improve their young and promising records in boxing.

In the main event, Domingo, defeated the more experienced Jesse Espinas via unanimous decision after 10-rounds to improve his record to 16 wins with 8 knockouts and 1 defeat. He also stretched his winning streak to five since 2019.

On the other hand, Espinas suffered his fifth defeat with 20 wins and 11 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Cataraja, rated No. 10 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight division scored a third round technical knockout against Romshane Sarguilla in the co-main event.

Cebuano Cataraja, former WBO Youth super flyweight champion, remained undefeated with 14 wins with 12 knockouts while Sarguilla dropped to 7-7-2 (win-loss-draw) with 4 knockouts.

Top-ranked minimumweight contender, Jerusalem who is also a former world title challenger bested Ramel Antaran via unanimous decision after eight rounds. The three judges scored the bout, 79-73, 79-73, and 77-75.

The 28-year-old Jerusalem who is rated No. 1 in the WBO, No. 2 in WBC, No. 5 in WBA, and No. 3 in the IBF improved his record to 18-2 (win-loss) with 10 knockouts while Antaran suffered his 16th defeat with 4-2 (win-draw) record.

Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima scored his second pro boxing victory by beating Nathaniel Juan via unanimous decision in their four rounder bout. The three judges that supervised the bout all scored 40-32, in favor of Santisima from Aroroy, Masbate.

/dbs

