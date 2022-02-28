DTI encourages working on-site in Alert Level 1 areas to help revive economy.

By: Daniza Fernandez - Inquirer.net | February 28,2022 - 11:36 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is encouraging workers to physically report for work in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez told INQUIRER.net that working on-site would revive the economy.

“[Work from home], optional and allowed. But encourage office workers to report physically,” Lopez said in a text message.

“To revive the economy, [reporting physically] brings people to [micro, small, medium enterprise] establishments around offices,” he added.

Lopez reminded business owners, especially those in 3Cs (closed, crowded, close-contact) settings, to require customers to show proof of vaccination and maintain proper ventilation.

“Important for indoor 3 Cs to require proof of vaccination and maintain good ventilation inside premises. Masking if not eating,” he told business owners.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas will be under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases said Sunday.

The Department of Health earlier said that Alert Level 1 could be considered as the “new normal.”

