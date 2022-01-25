Kryz Uy shows off 21-week old baby bump

CEBU, Philippines—Kryz Uy gave netizens and her followers a glimpse of her 21-week-old baby bump.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the Cebuana influencer posted mirror selfies showing her tummy.

She also asked her followers for suggestions on her baby’s name.

“A little past halfway through 🤰🏻 what should we name this little one? #21weekspregnant” she wrote as a caption.

Kryz and husband Slater Young are expecting another baby boy for their second child.

The couple’s family held a gender reveal party last January 13, 2022, on Kryz’s YouTube channel.

Last November 2021, the Cebuana influencer announced on her YouTube vlog that she is pregnant with their second child.

She gave birth to her firstborn, Scottie, on June 2, 2020. /rcg

