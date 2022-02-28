Stablemates support Ancajas following setback

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas received comforting words from his stablemates in MP Promotions following his loss to Fernando Martinez of Argentina last Saturday (Sunday, Manila Time) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Ancajas, who lost to the underdog Martinez after 12-rounds of toe-to-toe battle.

“Let’s bounce back champ, Jerwin Ancajas, full support pa din, proud Pinoy,” reigning WBC world featherweight champion Mark Magsayo said in a Facebook post.

“Still proud of you champ. Bounce back tayo next fight!!!” said WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan, who was one of Ancajas’s cornermen during the fight.

With the loss, Ancajas’ record now stands at 33 wins (22 knockouts), two losses, and two draws.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who also fights under MP Promotions’ banner, had a lengthy post to motivate Ancajas.

“I would like to express how proud I am to you champ Jerwin Ancajas. You’re a true warrior in the ring with a strong fighting spirit and outside the ring with a humble spirit. There are moments in our life that we win but there are moments as well that we lose. And by that, it will be our strength to stand up again, to fight again, and to become a better fighter. Heads-up! To become a champion in boxing is already tough but to stay a champion in 6 years has been the toughest responsibility. That was a good fight. We are proud of you,” said Marcial, who is also in the United States to train for an upcoming pro bout.

STAYING HUMBLE

Martinez outpunched Ancajas in the bout.

In total, Martinez connected 427 of his 1,046 punches while Ancajas only landed 192 of his 816 punches.

Ancajas had nothing but praises for the Argentinean challenger and said during the post-fight interview that he learned a lot of lessons from his defeat.

“Masaya po ako na makalaban si Martinez na Olympian at magaling na boksingero, proud po ako sa nakalaban ko, magaling at mahirap na kalaban. Nakita natin yung gaano ka determinado si Martinez na laban na yun. Ipinakita niya na magaling siya na challenger, marami akong natutunan sa laban na ito,” said Ancajas.

Martinez improved his unbeaten record to 14 wins with eight knockouts.

REMATCH

Ancajas, who has a rematch clause in his contract with Martinez, said that he wants a rematch.

Martinez was an optional title defense for Ancajas after his scheduled bout against Kazuto Ioka of Japan hit a snag due to COVID-19 concerns.

With that in mind, Ancajas is exercising the rematch clause on his contract and vows to do better.

“Sakaling maglaban kami ulit, mas gagalingan ko pa po. Alam ko na magaling si Martinez, sa susunod na laban, tiyak na gagawin namin ang lahat para makuha yung title,” said Ancajas.

