Elias Modesto melts netizens’ hearts with puppy eyes

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana actress and mom Ellen Adarna shares a video of son Elias Modesto’s puppy eyes that had netizens gushing.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Adarna uploaded on Instagram a video of Elias’ reaction while he was being reprimanded for playing with a concealer.

“His first encounter with a concealer. Sorry miks HAHAHAHA @mikaadarna,” she wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna (@maria.elena.adarna)

It can be seen in the video that Elias’ was all painted with the concealer owned by her mom’s cousin Mika Adarna.

Netizens were tickled by the three-year-old’s cutest guilty face.

Elias is the actress’ firstborn with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz. /rcg

READ: Ellen Adarna son, Elias, looks adorable in an underwater shoot

The Zen baby of Ellen Adarna

Ellen Adarna shares sweet moments with her little masseuse

LOOK: Ellen Adarna takes fun trip to sea with son Elias