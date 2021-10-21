Elias Modesto melts netizens’ hearts with puppy eyes

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana actress and mom Ellen Adarna shares a video of son Elias Modesto’s puppy eyes that had netizens gushing.
On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Adarna uploaded on Instagram a video of Elias’ reaction while he was being reprimanded for playing with a concealer.
“His first encounter with a concealer. Sorry miks HAHAHAHA @mikaadarna,” she wrote as a caption.
It can be seen in the video that Elias’ was all painted with the concealer owned by her mom’s cousin Mika Adarna.
Netizens were tickled by the three-year-old’s cutest guilty face.
Elias is the actress’ firstborn with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz. /rcg
