Elias Modesto melts netizens’ hearts with puppy eyes

By: October 21, 2021

CEBU, Philippines— Cebuana actress and mom Ellen Adarna shares a video of son Elias Modesto’s puppy eyes that had netizens gushing.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Adarna uploaded on Instagram a video of Elias’ reaction while he was being reprimanded for playing with a concealer. 

“His first encounter with a concealer. Sorry miks HAHAHAHA @mikaadarna,” she wrote as a caption. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellen Adarna (@maria.elena.adarna)

It can be seen in the video that Elias’ was all painted with the concealer owned by her mom’s cousin Mika Adarna.

 Netizens were tickled by the three-year-old’s  cutest guilty face. 

Elias is the actress’ firstborn with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.   /rcg

