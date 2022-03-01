Cebu City mulls workshop for schools selected to return to F2F

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Government is mulling to conduct a workshop for schools selected to proceed with face-to-face classes.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met with representatives from the Local School Board and USAID on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to discuss preparations for the resumption of in-person classes in selected schools here.

Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC head, said they agreed to hold a workshop before the schools can implement the limited face-to-face classes.

Among the workshop’s aim is to orient parents, teachers, and barangay officials on how the set-up will be, and to fast-track the repairs of schools damaged by Typhoon Odette.

According to Garganera, nearly all schools in Cebu City suffered damages due to the typhoon, a factor that prompted the city government to push back its target of reopening schools for face-to-face classes

“Ang Local School Board right now naghinay-hinay na sab sila sa pag rehabilitate tungod sa ka massive sa naapektaran mao ning problema. They are relying karon sa ilahang stocks diha sa warehouses which is maoy gigamit sa pag-ayo,” added Gargenera.

The city has identified at least 13 schools that will join in the growing list of educational institutions that have returned to the traditional style of teaching.

All of these schools are located in Cebu City’s upland barangays, and only have a few active cases of COVID-19.

These are Sibuhay Integrated School, Pamutan Integrated School, Mangabon Elementary School, Cantipla Integrted School, Tabunan Integrated School, Sinsin National Highschool, Deosis Elementary School, Lusaran National High School, Tagbao National High School, Taptap Integrated School, Sinsin Elementary School, Adlaon Integrated School and Bitlang Integrated School.

Cebu City is under Alert Level 2.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Face-to-face classes back in 177 schools in Central Visayas

DepEd Lapu-Lapu says damages in public schools due to Odette reach P700M

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy