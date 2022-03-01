DepEd Lapu-Lapu says damages in public schools due to Odette reach P700M 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division recorded damages worth P700 million from 71 public schools due to the devastation of super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Dr. Reynold Velos, chief education supervisor of the School Governance and Operations Division of DepEd Lapu-Lapu City, told CDN Digital that most of the damages were in classrooms whose roofing, trusses, electrical wirings, among others, were destroyed.

“Dili ma-occupyan. Unya ceiling, then electircal, sa pinaka-upper nga portion. Unya uban sa mga low lying, natumbahan ug mga kahoy,” Velos said.

(They can’t be occupied. The ceiling [was damaged] and the upper portion. And in some low lying, trees fell on them.)

Velos said that currently, DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division has received a budget of P79 million from the department’s quick response fund.

Velos, however, admitted that the amount could not cover all the damages that the 71 schools have incurred.

Due to this, the department will prioritize allocating the said amount to schools that were severely damaged by the typhoon.

These include Baring Elementary School, Felipe F. Matbagon Memorial Elementary School, Caw-oy Elementary School, Sabang Elemetary School, Ibo Elementary School, Punta Engaño Elementary School, Bagong Silang Elementary School, Pajac Elementary School, Suba Masulog Elementary School, Babag II Elementary School, Canjulao Elementary School, Look Elementary School, Poblacion Elementary School, Timpolok Elementary School, Lo-ok National High School, Mactan National High SChool, and Sta. Rosa National High School.

“Atong gi-endorse, atong gi-identify ang pinaka most affected, mao ni kining 17 ka schools,” he added.

(We endorsed, we identified the most affected and these 17 are those schools.)

Velos said that for now, other schools would have to rely on their Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) for the repair of their classrooms.

