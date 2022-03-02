E-PUVs to operate in Mandauae soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—At least four electric public utility vehicles (PUV) may soon operate in Mandaue City.

This after the proposed ordinance regarding the matter was passed in the first reading by the city council on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The E-PUVs are expected to fill four new routes that will be opened by the city government.

These are: CICC to Banilad and Cabancalan route; CICC to Cabancalan and Banilad route; Tintay, Talamban to CICC/Parkmall route; and Parkmall Loop via D.M. Cortes.

Currently, there are already two companies that were allowed to operate in these routes.

Each route will be having a total of 15 units.

Krizzy Hyll Retuya, the chief of staff of city councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation and the author of the proposed ordinance, said of the 15 PUVs per route, at least one electric PUV should be incorporated.

“We are looking forward sa future basin unya mo adopt ta’g electric vehicle na. At least ready na ta kay karun man gud, sa ato’ng ordinance nga nalatid kato gyuy’ng modern jeepneys, maong usa lang sa (E-PUVs) each route,” said Retuya.

Retuya said the E-PUVs would also help reduce air pollution.

Retuya said the guidelines for E-PUVs are the same with the modern PUVs that will be plying the new routes.

They shall bear a color code as may be determined by the Mandaue City Traffic Board, the transport provider shall install a synthesized framework through a Geographic Information System (GIS) which shall arrange the arrival of the PUVs in a certain loading and unloading stop. They shall arrive at a station at a sufficient time of interval with another unit, such that, there shall be no instance that two or more units will be on the same loading or unloading bay on the same time.

The drivers and conductors should have Identification Cards. Also, they shall only load and unload passengers at designated MPUJ stops.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City releases new PUV protocols

Cebu Province prohibits extension seats, standing in PUVs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy