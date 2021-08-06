Cebu City releases new PUV protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has released the new and updated health protocols for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The city is set to start to implement the updated guidelines for PUVs next week. This would include the reduced maximum capacity of each PUV depending on the type.

Below includes the maximum capacity for each PUV:

The city government has also issued the updated guidelines for PUV health protocols which include the following:

Proper wearing of face mask and face shield. No talking. No eating. Opening of all windows and doors of the PUVs, as applicable. Regular disinfection of the vehicle, especially frequently touched surfaces such as but not limited to armrests handles, etc. Barring symptomatic passengers from boarding the PUV through individual checking of body temperature. Maintaining proper physical distancing at all times (plastic barriers must be installed, maintained, and sanitized.) No overloading (No standing, no double seating, no hooking-up) Compliance to passenger safety compliance

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said they already conducted monitoring. in the past two days to remind the PUVs on the health protocols.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the director of the CCPO, said that in those three days, 131 PUVs were caught violating health protocols including 23 jeepneys, 8 modern jeepney, 92 taxis, and 2 buses.

Majority of the violations include overloading, not wearing of face masks, not opening the windows and others.

“With the new protocols, mas mapatuman pa nato sa PUVs ang mga protocols,” said Ligan.

The intensified monitoring is expected to begin in the next few days. /rcg

ALSO READ:

http://Cebu City PUVs reminded to adjust health protocols before August 1

http://LGU monitoring of erring PUVs a huge help, says LTFRB-7

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy