Tisa buy-bust: HVI nabbed with P1.4M worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here arrested a high-value individual with P1.4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs.

In a press release, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said it arrested the HVI in a buy-bust operation in Baranggay Tisa at around 7:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The arrested individual was identified as Mario Alterado Tabanas Jr., 32 years old, and a resident of Barangay Tisa. He is considered a HVI in the regional level.

Seized from him was 32 medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 211 grams, summing up to P1,430,800 standard drug price (SDP).

Police also confiscated his sling bag used to carry drugs and buy-bust money.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

/bmjo

