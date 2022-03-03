Cebu City’s agriculture recovers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Agriculture Department Head Joelito Baclayon affirms the full recovery of affected farmers after the destruction of typhoon Odette two months ago.

After the wrath of super typhoon Odette, the City Agriculture Department conducted a survey on how many farmers were affected in Cebu City.

It was said that about 1,600 hectares were affected by the storm, which obtained P85 million total value of damage on agricultural products. This caused the rise of crop prices.

In a press conference last Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022, Baclayon said that they have provided the farmers assistance needed for recovery.

“Gitagaan natog dako na ayuda ang atong mag uuma not only sa ilang production but also sad sa pagpamaligya pud sa ilang mga utanon,” he said.

It can be recalled that a food terminal is set to be put up at the South Road Properties.

Baclayon said that this will be exclusive to products of the farmers, including products from the province.

Aside from this, he also mentioned that they will be conducting seminar projects to help consolidate farmers’ commercial products.

