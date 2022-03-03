Mabolo buy-bust nets man with P816K worth of shabu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police on Wednesday, March 2, arrested a drug personality with P816,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at around 7:15 pm in Baranggay Mabolo, Cebu City.
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in a press release, identified the suspect as Rhey Sypieco “Ton” Belhida, 25 years old, a resident of Sitio Lahing-lahing II, Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City.
The suspect is now under the custody of Police Station 4.
PBGEN Roque Eduardo DP Vega, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said authorities seized at least 210 grams of shabu with a street value of P816,000.
Vega said they were also able to confiscate a sling bag containing the P500 buy-bust money.
The suspected shabu seized from the suspect will be turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for examination.
The suspect will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /rcg
