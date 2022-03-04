Diego Loyzaga reunites with father Cesar Montano after 7 years

CEBU, Philippines— After seven years of not seeing and being distant from each other, Diego Loyzaga finally reconciled with his father Cesar Montano.

Loyzaga shared some snaps from their reunion where they bonded over a game of basketball.

“7 years is a long time for a son not to see his father. After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again.”

He also apologized for the “impulsiveness” of his youth.

“If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would.

One thing we can do is make up for it. It was so good to see you and play ball with you today.”

Loyzaga also advised his followers to value family and loved ones “for tomorrow is not promised.”

“As I mature, the more I wish saying sorry was enough to fix all of the worlds problems. Just peace and love and nothing else matters,” he added.

“You make me Proud son.❤️I love you,” his mom Teresa Loyzaga commented on the post.

To recall, Loyzaga and Montano had a conflict way back in 2015 but escalated in 2017 when Loyzaga lashed out at Montano who threatened to call the police for the former’s alleged drug use.

Loyzaga is Montano’s son with actress Teresa Loyzaga. /rcg

