Rama inclined to say yes on return of Lent traditions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Why not?

This was the statement of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on the recommendations of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the return of traditional Lenten activities this year.

The EOC will be recommending to the mayor and the city’s convergence body to allow the traditional activities to push through for Holy Week, which falls from April 10 to 16, 2022, following the major improvements of the COVID-19 situation here.

Councilor Joel Garganera said the activities can push through this year since the city has reached herd immunity and the public has been attuned to the health protocols.

“Why not? Recommended man na. Pasalamat ta sa Ginoo that we already have by far learned so much on handling the pandemic or virus of that kind. It goes without saying, dili gani ta makapagawas sa mga tawo, this election will be in question.”

“The challenge of the government, together with the province, is to allow the people to go out already,” he said.

With this, it is very likely that Cebu City will see the return of the traditional practices such as Visita Iglesia, Sugat, Pasyon, and others during the Holy Week.

One of the particular modern traditions that have become a Lenten staple in Cebu City is the Buhing Kalbaryo play, which was founded by the mayor himself, more than a decade ago.

This year, Rama said the city may finally see a return of the street play since the production has been working and preparing for some time.

“Nagsige na silag practice. Ako unya icheck kung asa na sila kutob,” said the mayor.

The mayor is optimistic that there will no longer be any impediment for the conduct of traditional Lenten activities this year. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Cebu City EOC to recommend the return of traditional Lenten activities

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy