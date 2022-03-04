Police identify 3 suspects in killing of an “asset” in Sitio Lawis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police have identified the dead man whose body was found in a vacant lot covered with spinach leaves in Sitio Lawis, Baranggay Mambaling on Sunday afternoon, February 27.

The station commander identified the victim as Ruffino Aballe Villagonzalo, 39 years old and a resident of Sitio Lumboy, Ibabao Baranggay Mambaling.

Police also reveal that they have identified at least three suspects in the killing of Villagonzalo.

Authorities said that the 39-year-old victim worked as a mechanic whom the three suspects mistook as a police asset.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) said the body was claimed by his family and that three suspects have already been identified.

In an initial investigation last Monday, February 28, authorities surmised that the suspects are drug personalities in the area.

Furthermore, Parilla confirmed today that one of the suspects has already been detained for illegal possession of drugs. Aside from his drug offense, he will also be charged with murder for the death of Villagonzalo.

“Sa station 11 nadakpan ni siya karon and he is one of the suspects and two others at large pa but they are already identified and we have already the witnesses to file the case,” said Parilla.

Investigators said that several witnesses helped in unmasking the identity of the suspects and that they are hopeful that the two other suspects who are still at large will be collared soon.

Operatives have yet to confirm also if Villagonzalo was previously linked with any drug-related offenses. /rcg

