Jeo Santisima stopped late by Joet Gonzalez in featherweight bout

By: Mark Giongco - Reporter / @MarkGiongcoINQ - Inquirer.net | March 05,2022 - 03:54 PM

The Philippines’ Jeo Santisima, left, eats a right uppercut from Joet Gonzalez in their 10-round featherweight bout for the WBO international title in Fresno, California. Gonzalez won by stoppage in the ninth round. Photo from Top Rank

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino boxer Jeo Santisima took a crucial loss in his bid to challenge for a world title on Saturday (Manila time).

Santisima was stopped in the ninth round by Joet Gonzalez, who won the vacant WBO international featherweight belt at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Referee Edward Collantes halted the bout at the 2:05 mark of the ninth round after Gonzalez landed a right on Santisima, who did not appear to be hurt from the punch.

The stoppage did not sit well with Santisima’s corner but the Masbate native had already been warned by Collantes after taking a lot of punishment in the eighth round.

A win would’ve put Santisima (21-4, 18KOs) on track for a title shot.

Gonzalez, who improved to 25-2 with 15 knockouts, returned in the ring for the first time since losing by unanimous decision to Emanuel Navarrete last October.

RELATED STORIES

Filipino Jeo Santisima falls to Mexican champ in title bout

Jeo Santisima makes weight, ready for WBO international title

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: California, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, Cebu new, Fresno, jeo santisima, Joet Gonzalez, Save Mart Center, WBO International featherweight belt

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.