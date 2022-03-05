Jeo Santisima stopped late by Joet Gonzalez in featherweight bout

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino boxer Jeo Santisima took a crucial loss in his bid to challenge for a world title on Saturday (Manila time).

Santisima was stopped in the ninth round by Joet Gonzalez, who won the vacant WBO international featherweight belt at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Referee Edward Collantes halted the bout at the 2:05 mark of the ninth round after Gonzalez landed a right on Santisima, who did not appear to be hurt from the punch.

"The referee stops the fight."

The stoppage did not sit well with Santisima’s corner but the Masbate native had already been warned by Collantes after taking a lot of punishment in the eighth round.

A win would’ve put Santisima (21-4, 18KOs) on track for a title shot.

Gonzalez, who improved to 25-2 with 15 knockouts, returned in the ring for the first time since losing by unanimous decision to Emanuel Navarrete last October.

