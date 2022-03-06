DepEd Lapu-Lapu: Nearly 2K teachers to serve in May elections

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Close to 2,000 public school teachers in Lapu-Lapu City will serve in the coming May 9, 2022, national and local elections.

This was confirmed by Joel Duarte, Planning Officer III of the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division.

Duarte said the teachers would consist of 83 IT teachers that would serve as technical staff, 1,017 members of the electoral board, 640 support staff, and 45 DepEd supervising officials (DESO) staff.

On February 24 to 26, 2022, Duarte said that their IT teachers had already undergone training and seminars.

“We are still on the process kay ang nag-prepare man gyud aning tanan ang COMELEC, so unsa ray gibuhat sa atong division? Nihatag ra gyud ta nila og support kung pila ang ilang pangayoon nga teachers,” Duarte said.

(We are still on the process because the one who prepared these is the Comelec, so what are we doing in our division? We give them our support on how many teachers they will need.)

Duarte said that they were still waiting for the schedule of training for the members of the electoral board composed of a chairman, poll clerk, and a third member.

He also clarified that teachers were not forced to serve the election, while the Comelec would require them to be fully vaccinated to serve.

Teachers with a relative, who is running in the upcoming election, will not be allowed to serve the election.

“Ang kadtong dunay mga relatives, wala gyud mi nila magpaserve. Wala gyud giallow sa Comelec sir,” he added.

(Those who have relatives [who are running in the elections], they are not serving in the elections. The Comelec also did not allow this.)

DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division has around 3,005 teachers, while 38 public schools will be utilized as polling areas in the May 2022 election in the city.

/dbs

