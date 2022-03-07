VisayasMed Hospital Cebu is hiring

VisayasMed Hospital Cebu is dedicated not just to providing the highest level of competence in healthcare services in Cebu, but also to providing personal and career growth for their medical professionals.

If you think that you’d be a good fit for VisayasMed, they are currently looking for dynamic medical professionals to fill the following positions:

Nurse

Pharmacist

Radiologic Technologist

Medical Technologist

VisayasMed Hospital Cebu has been serving the community for over 69 years as an institution committed to providing the highest level of expertise in medical and patient care.

All through the years, they continue to uphold higher standards, practices, and a better healthcare experience across all their services provided by its highly driven and determined medical professionals.

Be a part of VisayasMed’s team today. Send your letter of intent and resume at [email protected]

To apply, make sure to prepare the following requirements:

Letter of intent addressed to:

Faith D. Delante, RPm

Recruitment and Selection Officer

Visayas Community Medical Center

PRC license

Transcript of Records

Indicate “VCMC – POSITION THAT YOU ARE APPLYING” in the subject area of the email.

VisayasMed Hospital Cebu is a healthcare facility located at 85 Osmeña Boulevard, Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.