Chong Hua Hospital is looking for medical professionals

Trusted by generations of countless families for all their healthcare needs, Chong Hua Hospital is known for its quality, holistic, and innovative patient care.

And for years now, they make sure that their employees are taken care of, too.

So if you are interested in building your medical career within Chong Hua Hospital, you’re in luck because the hospital will be having its Career Open House this December 7, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Chong Hua Hospital is currently looking for dynamic medical professionals to fill the following positions:

Nurse

Dietitian

Medical Technologist

Radiologic Technologist

Pharmacist

Respiratory Therapist

As the home to the region’s top specialists and subspecialists, Chong Hua Hospital continues to live by and uphold its mission of “Healing with Passion. Caring with Compassion.”

Become part of a team with a passion for providing patient-centered service and a positive experience for patients.

Chong Hua Hospital’s Career Open House will be held at the Upper Ground and 3rd floor of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue.

Enjoy your total experience with Chong Hua Hospital while having the chance to win exciting prizes!

Fast-track your application by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/vQ6i9XJk2ji9EXpQ9

Be there, and don’t miss the fun! Enjoy the gift of employment this Christmas season.

While Chong Hua Hospital highly appreciates on-site applications, you may still send your applications through this email: [email protected]

For more details, please call Chong Hua Hospital Cebu City at (032) 255 8000 local 76472 / Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue at (032) 233 8000 local 8086 or at 0947 895 5651.