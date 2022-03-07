Cebuana is first Miss International Queen Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Cebuana beauty queen is set to conquer the world!

Fuschia Anne Ravena of Bogo City, Cebu, will represent the country in the Miss International Queen Pageant that will be held in Pattay, Thailand on June 25 after she was crowned the first Miss International Queen Philippines on Sunday, March 7.

Miss International Queen Philippines is a subsidiary of Miss International Queen, the largest transgender women pageant.

The Cebuana beauty bested 25 other candidates including It’s Showtime Miss Q & A finalist Lars Pacheco.

In an Instagram post, Fuschia expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her reach this milestone.

“PARA KA NINYO KINI

The past few weeks have been one of the most challenging phases in my life. Only a few people know what personal battles I have to go through going into the final stretch of the Miss International Queen Philippines pageant. It was a challenge to keep my focus but still, the show must go on and I have to put up a smile, stay strong and have faith in my creator,” she said.

PARA KA NINYO KINIThe past few weeks have been one of the most challenging phases in my life. Only a few people know… Posted by Fuschia Anne Ravena on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Fuschia also thanked her sponsors and members of her glam team as she also congratulated the other ladies whom she competed with in the historic beauty pageant.

“To all the ladies who are equally beautiful, talented, and empowered, which turned to a family, we are heard,” she added.

Congrats, Fuschia! 👏 👑A Cebuana was crowned as the first Miss International Queen Philippines on Sunday afternoon,… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Let us all cheer for Fuschia as she prepares for the Miss International Queen Pageant.

Indeed, members of our transgender community are now beginning to make a mark in the pageant world. / dcb