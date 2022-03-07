Women’s Month ’22 kickoff ceremony: 9 PRO-7 female personnel recognized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine women from different police units in Central Visayas were recognized on Monday morning, March 7, 2022, during the kickoff ceremony of Women’s Month at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7).

Among those awarded are Police Lieutenant Colonel Clarissa Gabutan; Police Lieutenant Galil Aiza Nacario of the Cebu City Police Office; Police Chief Master Sergeant Emerilyn Torrentira (CCPO); Police Staff Sergeant Estrelieta Caste (Regional Mobile Force and Battalion (RMFB); Police Staff Sergeant May Amor Montalban Sabas (Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO); Police Staff Sergeant Michelle Dongcoy (Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO); Patrolwoman Mailene Sumagat from the Cebu Police Provincial Office, and Non-Uniformed Personnel Zita Andres of the RPSMD-7.

These nine women received the Medalya ng Papuri for their valuable efforts to the conduct of public services such as the successful anti-illegal drug operations and the raising of funds to help during the height of the pandemic and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

The event was also graced by Rebecca Geamala, the regional director of the Department of Social Worker and Development (DSWD-7).

In her speech earlier, Geamala highlighted the crucial role of women in society.

“We are celebrating to highlight the gains achieved of our women sector as we have witnessed the Papuri award to the different women who outstandingly committed the public service to the people who are in need…We are accessing the actions toward gender equality,” she said.

Geamala further added that this celebration was also a step forward in ensuring progress in empowering women, and she emphasized the need for them to participate in the activities in society.

