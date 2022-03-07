Mexican coach all praises for Jeo Santisima

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Renowned Mexican boxing conditioning coach Angel Memo Heredia Hernandez had nothing but praises for Jeo “Santino” Santisima despite losing to American Joet Gonzales for the WBO International featherweight title last March 3, 2022 in Fresno, California.

Hernandez, who is also the conditioning coach of MP Promotions’ top boxers, posted on Facebook on Monday, March 7, 2022, that he is ‘extremely proud’ of Santisima’s performance despite losing to Gonzales in the ninth round.

“I am extremely proud of Jeo Santino Santisima. He did an amazing fight always attacking. Unfortunately, the referee stopped the fight for no justified reason almost at end of 9th round. Jeo was strong and he was going to bring hell in the last round, unfortunately this happened. All stadium booed the referee. Congratulations coach Mike and Jeo. Everyone saw yesterday you guys came prepared to fight and leave it all in the ring,” said Heredia in his Facebook post.

READ: Jeo Santisima stopped late by Joet Gonzalez in featherweight bout

Santisima’s camp questioned referee Edward Collantes’s stoppage at the 2:05 mark of the ninth round.

For Santisima’s camp, it was too early to stop the bout, considering that Santisima fought back and was not hurt with Gonzales’s punches, particularly the right straight that prompted Collantes to stop the bout.

However, Collantes already advised Santisima’s corner that he will stop the bout in the eighth round after the latter took a lot of punches.

Santisima suffered his fourth defeat with 21 wins (18 by knockouts) and ultimately shelved his world title dreams while Gonzales improved to a 25-2 (win-loss) record with 15 knockout wins.

In his Facebook post on March 5, Santisima apologized to Filipino boxing fans after his loss.

“Sorry po guys sa naging resulta nang laban ko, nagpapasalamat parin ako nang subra sa lahat nang prayers ninyo na walang masamang nangyari sa laban appreciated po. Bounce back better po Maraming maraming salamat salahat nang naniniwala sa kakayahan ko,” said Santisima in his Facebook post.

Santisima is the latest Filipino boxer to lose in the big stage.

Cebuano contender Joe Noynay lost his WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title to Australian Liam Wilson via a second round TKO last March 3 in Brisbane, Australia.

In addition, long-time IBF super flyweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas was dethroned by Argentinean Fernando Martinez via unanimous decision last February 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

/bmjo

