Vaccination for minors 5 to 11 years old resumes in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vaccination for minors, whose ages are 5 to 11 years old, has resumed in Cebu City, and the city has added an additional vaccination site.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department (CHD), said that at least 4,000 vaccines allotted for first dose had been turned over to the city by last Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The city have resumed vaccination for kids on Saturday, inoculating at least 300 children, and the sites have reopened again today, March 7, 2022.

Ibones said that they were expecting to finish off the 4,000 doses within the week because there were now three sites servicing children.

The Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC), and Robinsons Cybergate are catering to kids vaccination.

Robinsons Cybergate used to be for the vaccination of adolescents, whose ages are 12 to 17 years old, but it has now been assigned for children because it is close to a hospital.

The CHD expects that at least 1,000 children per day will be vaccinated in total from the three sites.

“Kuwang gyod gihapon ang 4,000 sa tinood lang kay butang nato 1,000 per day ang mabakunahan. Mahurot ra nato og usa ka week,” said Ibones.

(The 4,000 doses is still really not enough because we estimate that we can vaccinate 1,000 kids per day. It will be used in just a week’s time.)

The city had already suspended the children’s vaccination twice due to the lack of vaccines.

Ibones said that national government was in control with the allocation of the vaccines so all the city could do is wait.

“In fairness sa atong VVOC (Visayas Vaccination Operations Center), naningkamot gyod sila nga matagaan tag bakuna,” he said.

(In fairmess to the VVOC (Visayas Vaccination Operations Center), they are trying to give us our share of the vaccines.)

So far, the city has vaccinated at least 4,700 children in the past two weeks.

As for adolescent vaccinations, SM Seaside City and UC Banilad are open for them.

Soon, Robinsons Galleria and the NOAH Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP) will be servicing adolescents as well.

RELATED STORIES

Vaccination for minors aged 5-11 years suspended anew in Cebu City

Lack of vaccine supply halts vaccination for 5-11 age group in Cebu City

Cebu City reaches 70% of vaccinated adult population

Vice Mayor Rama on lack of vaccines: Are we being punished for being efficient?

Cebu City vaccinates over 3K minors in first week of vaccination

Talisay suspends vaccination for kids 5 to 11 due to supply shortage

Gov’t reports anti-COVID vaccination of 263,000 kids 5 to 11 years old

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy