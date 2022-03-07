Cesafi MVPs Mantilla, Imperial to suit up for JPS-Lantau Zamboanga Peninsula

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) MVPs in Jaybie Mantilla and Shaquille Imperial will be showcasing their talents in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) inaugural season, which starts March 18, 2022 in Manuel Roxas town, Zamboanga del Norte.

Imperial and Mantilla will be playing for the JPS-Lantau Zamboanga Peninsula in the 10-team inaugural season of the PSL.

It can be recalled that the duo played alongside each other in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge in Pagadian City.

Their contributions played a key role in the championship run of the Zamboanga Sibugay Amin Mindanao Warriors, which defeated the BYB Kapatagan Buffalos in their Best-of-Three finals series.

Mantilla, a former Cesafi MVP while with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.5 assists during the Best-of-Three finals series of the VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge. Those numbers ultimately earned him the MVP plum.

Meanwhile, Imperial was also a strong presence for the Warriors on the floor during the Mindanao Challenge with his game-changing performances.

Imperial, who is also a Cesafi MVP while playing for Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, won the title in the VisMin Super Cup Visayas Championships with the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City in the inaugural conference last year.

Although the entire roster has yet to be announced, Mantilla and Imperial will be joined by another crafty guard in Jomari Lacastesantos.

Lacastesantos teamed up with the two Cesafi MVPs with Zamboanga Sibugay during the VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge.

Before the Mindanao Challenge, Lacastesantos suited up for the Tabogon Voyagers in the league’s inaugural conference.

Also, Jethro Sombero, who also played for the Voyagers in the VisMin Super Cup, will be playing for JPS-Launtau Zamboanga Peninsula along with Johnnel Rey Bauzon, who played for the City-MJAS Zenith in MPBL Invitational Tournament.

