Experience Mandaue Exhibit opens, showcases Tatak Mandaue products

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC) has opened on Monday afternoon, March 7, 2022 its first Experience Mandaue Exhibit this year at the J Center Mall.

At least eight participating tatak Mandaue companies were featured for the people to experience and enjoy.

The Experience Mandaue Exhibit which is both a celebration and manifestation of success will be an open weeklong exhibit from March 7 to March 13.

The exhibit was inspired by the first-ever Experience Mandaue Exhibit last December 2021 at the Mantawi International Drive Reclamation Area which featured 22 Mandaue homegrown companies.

The exhibit which is a partnership with the J Center Mall aims to promote Mandaue City’s local products, services, and places.

“We’re glad that they offer for this partnership….I experienced Mandaue this kind of exhibit last December when we got our recognition as one of the Tatak Mandaue enterprises, so I got an idea of bringing Mandaue closer to our customers by having experience Mandaue here in the mall,” said Lorjerist Llanto, the mall’s marketing officer-in-charge.

Lora Evalca, a former OFW and owner of the Sarsa Sugbo, said MIPTAC’s promotions to the small and medium-sized businesses really helped a lot.

“Gitagaan mi’g avenue para mashowcase amoang products, kanang mamarket gani siya, mapromote kay og kami lang murag less gyud ang ma reach namo nga tawo ug target market namo. So tungod aning MIPAC nga MIPTAC, na karun makashowcase mi dinhi for free specially, naila na among products, dako kaayo og tabang,” said Evalca who is a also a Sugbo Negosyo and Tatak Mandaue Awardee

(We were given a venue to showcase our products, that these can be marketed and promoted because if it is only us we can only reach a few of our target market, So because of this MIPAC and MIPTAC, now that we can showcase here free specially, so our products have become known and it is a big help to us.)

From one product, Evalca is now selling five different sauces and already has five employees.

Wanting to escalate the #Choose Mandaue Brand Campaign, MIPTAC has included tourism and culture in its scope.

MIPTAC intends investors, foreign and local tourist and potential development partners to Choose Mandaue through the Experience Mandaue endeavors.

