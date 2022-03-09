In Cebu City, employers can now request booster shots for on-site workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Workers of the different companies in Cebu City can now have their booster shots at their respective workplaces.

Their employers only needed to coordinate with the Cebu City Vaccination Operation Center (VOC) and request for a company visit, says City Health Department Head Dr. Jeffrey Ibones.

Ibones said they thought of doing this to bring COVID-19 booster shots closer to the workers.

“Mao ni atong paagi nga pagencourage sa mga employees nga magpabooster aron di na sila maabsent pa sa ilang mga trabaho,” said Ibones.

(This is our way of encouraging employees to already get their booster shots without having to be absent from work.)

Government agencies like the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) already availed of the city’s booster shot at the workplace program.

Several other companies in Cebu City, he said, have also requested for an on-site vaccination schedule with the VOC.

Ibones said they are not setting a minimum as to the number of employees who will qualify for on-site booster shots. But this is especially recommended for companies with bigger work population.

Even the non-residents, who are employed in companies here, are welcome to join the on-site vaccination.

However, they won’t be able to accommodate those who are yet to avail of their first or second COVID-19 vaccine doses, since this kind of vaccination can only be done at the designated vaccination sites.

Ibones said there is a need to closely monitor these individuals for possible side effects of the vaccine.

But this may done in the future and after careful study.

RELATED STORIES

Vaccination for minors 5 to 11 years old resumes in Cebu City

Campaign for safe return of in-person classes kicks off in Cebu

Lucky vaccinated Cebu City residents win house and lot, new car on Charter Day

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy