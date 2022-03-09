2 private individuals file corruption charges vs Lapu barangay officials

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two private citizens from Barangays Bankal and Maribago file separate graft and corruption complaints against their respective barangay officials for alleged questionable purchases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) related items in 2020 and 2021.

Celestino Pangatungan Jr., a senior citizen and a resident of Barangay Bankal, and Ruben Pangatungan, a family driver and a resident of Barangay Maribago, have filed the case before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Respondents of the case are Punong Barangay Eduardo Cuizon; Bid and Awards Committee (BAC) Chairman Regino Cuizon; BAC members Cleofas Quijano, Manuel Cuizon and Mario Inot; and Barangay Treasurer Crisanta Inot for Barangay Bankal.

For Barangay Maribago, the respondents are Punong Barangay Rosalino Abing; BAC Chairman Alemoden Pangatungan; BAC members Reynaldo Ompad, Anecita Paquibot, Jennes Maglasang, Eddie Daño, Arvin Fiel Abing; and Barangay Treasurer Melody Paquibot.

Lawyer Sean Obenza, the lawyer of the complainants, said the case involved the purchase of Vitamin C for Barangay Bankal and glass cubicles and COVID-related accessories for Barangay Maribago.

Obenza questioned the winning bidder, Rhice Trading, for the purchase of Vitamin C worth p285,000, after its nature of business involves only office and school supplies.

“The two other canvassed entities, Ace Pharmacy and RE Pharmaceuticals were clearly engaged in the supply of medicines and Vitamin Cs but respondents chose to award the same to a trading company who supplies office and school supplies,” Obenza said.

Meanwhile, the complainant alleged that the purchase of glass cubicles and COVID-related accessories worth P293,080 for barangay Maribago didn’t go through a bidding process.

“RA 9184 provides that any purchase by the barangay that was above P50,000, competitive bidding should be resorted to,” he added.

Obenza also clarified that the cases they filed had nothing to do with politics and that the complainants were just concerned citizens.

CDN Digital tried to ask for a comment from Abing, but he did not answer our call.

Cuizon, for his part, said that he will just give his comment after they will receive a copy of the complaint. /rcg

