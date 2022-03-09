Qimonda bomb threat yields no explosives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After searching for more than two hours, bomb experts and K9 units found no explosives in Qimonda IT Center, the property that was a subject of a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

Authorities from Mabolo Police Station confirmed that ordnance enforcers have cleared the building from any possible explosives.

Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said the city’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) detected no bombs or any explosive devices within the building.

But despite this, all occupants, including employees, guests, and judges of Cebu City’s trial courts, were told to go home after they vacated the property.

“Wala’y nakit an didto nga kadudahan na mga butang or gamit or possible na explosive, wala negative so far.” Talosig said.

Police received the bomb threat alert past 1 p.m. from some building occupants who received the threat through text messages. Authorities scoured the entire area for more than two hours before declaring it free from any explosive devices.

Investigators said that several employees of the Cebu City Hall of Justice got anonymous texts claiming that at least seven bombs were allegedly planted within the building.

The sender particularly threatened workers of trial courts, accusing them of being corrupt.

Among those who received the text was Judge Marlon Moneva, the executive judge of Cebu City Hall of Justice. Moneva also told investigators an anonymous caller told him about bombs placed inside Qimonda.

On the other hand, Talosig said they will try their best to trace the person or group of persons who sent the threats and made the call with Moneva.

However, he admitted that doing so would be difficult, especially if the people responsible used burner SIM cards and phones.

“Maglisod tag trace ana, number raman iya gigamit naay possibility kung mag threat man gali tong tawhana syempre kabaw man sha e trace pud sha so naay possibility after ana niya gamiton niya ilabay rapud niya ang SIM,” he explained. /rcg

