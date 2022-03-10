WATCH: Kylie Padilla plays billiards with Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes, Francisco ‘Django’ Bustamante

Kylie Padilla showed off her billiards skills as she played with billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes, world champions Francisco “Django” Bustamante and Rubilen Amit, and Asian champion Johann Chua.

Padilla had her fangirl moment in what appears to be a shooting of GMA’s TV series “Bolera,” as shown on her Instagram page today, March 10. The actress can be seen scoring a ball while the billiards masters hold their cues and watch her.

“Sobrang saya ko para kay Joni,” Padilla said, referring to her character in the series. “Salamat mga idol Efren, Rubilyn, Django and Johann.” (I’m so happy for Joni. Thank you, idols Efren, Rubilyn, Django and Johann.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kylie 🔮 (@kylienicolepadilla)

Padilla also treated fans to more behind-the-scenes moments of their shooting via her Instagram Stories, also today.

In the series, Padilla plays the character of a billiards prodigy who fought for her spot in the male-dominated sport. Other celebrities who will star in the show alongside Padilla are Rayver Cruz, Jak Roberto, Ruru Madrid and Gardo Verzosa. Its premiere date is yet to be announced, as of writing. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Kylie Padilla in quarantine, misses her sons

Kylie Padilla opens up on recovery from eating disorder

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy