PAGASA: Generally fair weather over the weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | September 03,2021 - 11:15 AM

GINATILAN, CEBU — Generally fair weather is expected over Metro Cebu this weekend, but partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are still likely to happen due to localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

“Naa ra tay higayon gihapon sa mga lumalabay nga pag uwan, pagpanugdug-kilat tungod sa localized thunderstorm,” Mark Gales, weather observer of Pagasa-Mactan, said.

(We still have a chance for passing rains or thunderstorm due to localized thunderstorm.)

The forecasted temperature for Friday in Metro Cebu will range from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, no tropical cyclones are expected to form in the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the succeeding days, Gales said.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy