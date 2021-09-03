PAGASA: Generally fair weather over the weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | September 03,2021 - 11:15 AM

GINATILAN, CEBU — Generally fair weather is expected over Metro Cebu this weekend, but partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are still likely to happen due to localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

“Naa ra tay higayon gihapon sa mga lumalabay nga pag uwan, pagpanugdug-kilat tungod sa localized thunderstorm,” Mark Gales, weather observer of Pagasa-Mactan, said.

(We still have a chance for passing rains or thunderstorm due to localized thunderstorm.)

The forecasted temperature for Friday in Metro Cebu will range from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, no tropical cyclones are expected to form in the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the succeeding days, Gales said.

24-Hour Weather Forecast and Extended Weather Outlook| File from DOST-PAGASA MACTAN

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fair weather, Pagasa Mactan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.