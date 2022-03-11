CCCI supports BPO industry’s request for extension of WFH until September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) supports the call of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to extend the work-from-home (WFH) setup at least until September 1, 2022.

Former CCCI president, Felix Taguiam, attended the meeting of BPO operators at the Visayan Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) on March 10, 2022, to hear out the concerns of the industry.

The Department of Finance Incentive Review Board has required the BPO industry to return to work-on-site set up by April 1, 2022, in order to avail of fiscal income incentives.

However, considering the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, the BPO industry in Cebu said it is not yet ready to have the entire workforce back on site.

The deadline of April 1 is too short to bring back all workers especially those who opted to WFH outside Cebu in their respective provinces.

“After hearing the BPO operators of Cebu, these people who are now back home, they have to do rebuilding also. They are not ready to go back yet,” said Taguiam.

The problem with the post-Odette situation in Cebu is the fact that if the workers go back on-site, they will need livable spaces to rent, yet many rentals are still recovering from the typhoon.

Still, the CCCI understands that when the BPOs return to 100 percent work-on-site, this will have a ripple effect for the economy with huge benefits to the small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

“We want to bring back the 100 percent for the BPOS, but the question is that the deadline is too short. We are waiting for the letter from the BPO so we can endorse the letter to the Department of Finance,” said Taguiam.

He notes that the BPO industry wants to bring back operations on site but that they need enough time for the transition.

New CCCI president, Kenneth Co, told the media that the CCCI will support the BPO industry all the way as one of the major driving forces of the economy.

The CCCI will be assisting the BPO in their call for this extension as well.

Cebu City gov’t allows 100 percent

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that with the city’s Oplan Kagawasan, the city already leaves to each industry the option for work-on-site setup.

“We are still adapting the minimum health requirements. They know pretty well how to go about it. Management will have to adjust to this. I do not have to tell them what they need to do,” said Rama.

He urged the CCCI and establishments to form a task force for self-policing to ensure that the health protocols are implemented.

“Amping lang. Bottom line, they know best what they ought to do with this new directive,” said Rama.

The mayor has also released a more detailed directive for the implementation of Oplan Kagawasan on March 11. /rcg

