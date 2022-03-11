Cebu Holy Week guidelines out

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu has released the guidelines for the celebration of the upcoming Holy Week from April 10 to 16, 2022.

The guidelines have already been approved by the Regional Interagency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19 and the respective Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the local government units (LGUs).

Archbishop Jose Palma said in Circular No. 2/22 that the guidelines related to the Holy Week are the collective decisions discussed during the meeting attended by the Vicars General, the Episcopal Vicars, the Commission on Worship Chairman, and the Chancellor.

“As our general guiding principle ever since the start of the pandemic, we have always been advised that all our activities, especially those that entail the gathering of people, are always conducted in close coordination with our respective Local Governments. Our coming Holy Week celebrations are no exceptions and all the more require this continuance, especially in our meetings and planning of said activities at the parish level,” said the archbishop.

Here are the major points of the circular:

Seating capacity has now been increased to 75 percent with at least seven or eight persons in a pew that can normally accommodate ten persons.

Parish ushers and usherettes are tapped to guide the faithful to the available seats and if needed, will call the attention of those who may have overcrowded themselves on a particular pew.

Processions, Via Crucis, and Visita Iglesias are allowed provided that health protocols must be maintained.

Processional routes have to be properly coordinated with our civil authorities, the police, and other groups that regularly assist the parish in order to have an orderly procession.

Procession marshals of the parish and those deputized by the local government will monitor and maintain the social distancing of those taking part in the processions.

Andas, which need to be carried by the people, is prohibited.

The procession’s route will take into consideration the width of the street or roads, which is why it is preferable to limit the route in roads that allow the faithful to maintain their physical distancing.

All parishes will observe the long-standing practice of wearing a face mask and be mindful of the need for physical distancing.

“May our observance of the Lenten season and the Paschal Triduum deepen our faith and lead us to an authentic renewal of mind and heart,” said Palma.

The Cebu City EOC has also approved the guidelines and Cebu City parishes can now hold traditional Lenten activities this Holy Week. /rcg

