Rama: No need for police intervention over tensions in Carbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will pacify the tensions in Carbon Market, himself.

This was what he told CDN Digital on Saturday, March 12, 2022, after tensions broke out at the Carbon Market on Friday, March 11, 2022, over the installation of railings at Quezon Boulevard.

Rama understands that continuous tensions in the market will always lead to some sort of struggle between the market personnel and the vendors.

With the most recent commotion, the mayor said he will go down to Carbon Market to talk to the vendors personally to pacify them.

“I will be there, I will be talking to them one of these days,” said Rama in a phone interview.

Rama explained that the installation of the yellow railings is not part of the Carbon Modernization Project but only a safety measure he has ordered for the city streets.

“I’ve already done it once or twice, magput-up og railing that is for the safety. If naa gitrabaho ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highway), we put up railings,” said the mayor.

The mayor has also instructed Racquel Arce, the head of the Market Authority, to ensure that the installation of the railings will not hamper market activities.

Finally, he said there is no need for police interventions amid the Carbon Market tensions, saying that the vendors have the right to dissent.

“Why should there be the police, are the vendors planning to go against the law? They are just protesting,” said the mayor.

Police Major Kenneth Albotra, the chief of the Carbon Police, told CDN Digital that they will not intervene in any protests conducted at Carbon Market.

However, they will increase the police visibility in the area in case tension between the market personnel and the vendors turn violent.

Only then will the police intervene, but they will not pick any sides, he said.

“Neutral ming mga police ani because this issue is with the Cebu City government. Amoa lang we will respond to crime,” he said.

Albotra said the police will also not participate in the installation of any structure such as yellow railings and events thereof will not be hindered by the police as well.

For now, Albotra said that the only comfort the police can provide amid this political and social tension is visibility so that even if emotions intensify during dissents, protests, and resistance, violence will be kept to a minimum. /rcg

