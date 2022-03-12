Unioil sees P12 per liter increase in diesel, P7 in gasoline

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists may see another big time price hike in the prices of diesel and gasoline next week, according to a fuel forecast from Unioil Petroleum Philippines on Saturday.

According to Unioil, the price of diesel will increase by P12.20 to P12.30 per liter next week.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline will increase by P6.80 to P7 per liter.

Based on data presented by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi in a press briefing on Tuesday, the common pump price of gasoline is at P69.28 per liter, while diesel is at P58.65 per liter as of March 7.

Cusi said prices of gasoline may reach P100 per liter depending on the movement of prices in the world market.

/MUF

