Multicab crashes into concrete island; driver, 4 passengers hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A jeepney driver and his four passengers were injured when the former crashed his Multicab into a concrete island in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at past 1 p.m. today, March 12.

Edilberto Guzman, the PUJ driver, who suffered injuries to his leg, and the 4 passengers, who were slightly hurt, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Guzman, who was identified by City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), Dan Cliff Labora, said that he lost his brakes when he reached the area under the Tabunok overpass on his way to the south of Cebu.

He said that he chose to crash his public utility vehicle (PUV) on the concrete island than to hit another vehicle and it was a way to make sure that the passengers would not be hurt.

Despite the driver’s efforts, the four passengers were slightly injured.

The driver and the 4 passengers were rushed to the Talisay City District Hospital where the driver was admitted while the 4 passengers were only treated of their minor injuries and were told to go home.



