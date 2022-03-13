Here’s an important reminder for all beachgoers this summer!

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Leave no trace behind!

Ka-Siloy and Bantayan Island-native Don Mateo Saagundo II is sending this reminder to all those who are planning to visit the island to enjoy its white sand beaches this summer.

Saagundo made the appeal on Saturday, March 12, after he shared photos of liquor bottle and other trash that were left behind by some beachgoers.

He took photos of the garbage that were left on a big rock by the beach in Barangay Pooc in Santa Fe town.

“Dili deserve sa among lugar sa inyong gibuhat. Sa nagbilin sa ilang basura maayo unta inyo ning balikon,” he said.

(Our place do not deserve what you did. To whoever may have left the trash, I hope that you will come back and get it.)

Bantayan Island that is located in the Visayan Sea consist of the municipalities of Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos. The island is a famous beach destination and fishing community in Cebu.

Saagundo also told CDN Digital that by posting his photos online, he wanted to create awareness and to remind the public to always be mindful of their trash while enjoying their visit to the island.

“Mao gipost nalang nako para mas dghan makita online ug unta ma aware ang tanan turista man or local,” he added.

(I posted this online so that this will be seen by a lot of people and to raise awareness among tourists and locals.)

Let this be a reminder to everyone, who plans to enjoy the summer heat in the mountains, by the beach, or along the riverbanks.

Enjoy your summer adventure, but don’t leave any trace behind.

