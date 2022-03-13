PSC Commissioner Fernandez to launch sports foundation soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine basketball legend and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez will soon launch the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation (RSFSYD) to continue his strong advocacy in youth sports development.

In a Facebook post from his wife, Karla Kintanar-Fernandez, the foundation underwent two years of preparation, which highlighted the culmination of Fernandez’s six-year stint as the PSC commissioner.

The RSFSYD will be his lifetime commitment in continuing his advocacy on sports development for the Filipino youth.

“Thank God, after 2 years of preparation, the foundation will finally be launched soon! Ready to cap his 6-year stint at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), this is Mon Fernandez’s lifetime commitment to continue his advocacy on sports development for the Filipino youth,” said Kintanar-Fernandez’s Facebook post.

“RSFSYD Foundation will endeavor to cement the legacy of its founder, multi-awarded, 4-time PBA MVP and Hall of Famer, Mon ” El Presidente” Fernandez through various grassroots programs, scholarships and education programs for deserving athletes and sports practitioners, the establishment of an emergency fund for disaster-stricken athletes and co-beneficiaries, collaborative efforts with ATLETANG PILIPINO (which he also founded) and other projects/advocacies of noble objectives, as deemed necessary,” she further said on her post.

Aside from that, the Facebook post also mentioned that the RSFSYD is in partnership with numerous private entities in Spring Rain Global, an ecosystem with over 140 like-minded locally and globally positioned Philanthropic Development Offices (PDO) from the religious and civic sector.

Fernandez will be the chef de mission of the Philippine team in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

He was recently honored by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) with a commemorative stamp in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

/dbs

