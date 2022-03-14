‘Sana abogado:’ A compassionate lawyer will make a good president, says Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — A decisive, compassionate lawyer is an ideal president of the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said over the weekend.

In an interview with Sunshine Media Network International’s Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Saturday, Duterte was asked what kind of president should Filipinos elect.

“You must be decisive… Ang ano nga is, hindi naman ako nagsabi (I did not say that) it’s the best quality, but one of the good qualities of a president, sana abugado (hopefully a lawyer),” Duterte said.

“Isang tingin mo lang maka-decide ka na kaagad (Just one look and you can decide), and the repercussions, alam mo na kung ano (you know it). Whatever kind of—how would you say—issue or alam mo na,” he added.

In addition, Duterte said that a president should be compassionate, decisive, and a good judge of a person.

“The president should be a compassionate one, ‘yung para sa tao talaga (one who is pro – people),” he said.

There are 10 candidates vying for the presidency in the May 9 elections.

Only Vice President Leni Robredo and Jose Montemayor are lawyers.

