Thief caught on CCTV stealing high-end processors in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An internet cafe based in Metro Cebu is now offering free use of their gaming personal computers (PCs) for two days to anyone who can provide leads on a man who allegedly stole three of their high-end processors.

Jam Esports Internet Cafe on March 11, 2022 reported that one of their customers apparently stole three graphic processing units (GPUs), processors usually used for gaming PCs.

The establishment uploaded a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the thief casually taking out the processors from the PC.

In an interview with INQUIRER.net, the management said they discovered three GeForce GTX 1050 Tis GPUs missing when they did a routine check back on March 10, 2022.

Each processor, based on prices published by authorized retailers in the Philippines, cost between P2,500 to P5,000.

The management, in a comment thread on social media, also said they already reported the incident to the police. / dcb

