Olango 50% energized, says MECO exec

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Electric Company (MECO) has already energized 50 percent of its consumers in mainland Olango after the devastation of super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

This was confirmed by Engineer Gilbert Pagobo, senior vice president and general manager of MECO.

Pagobo said that Barangays Talima and Sta. Rosa were already fully energized while portions of San Vicente and Sabang were also energized since last week.

MECO has around 4,000 consumers in mainland Olango, both household and commercial establishments. MECO only supplies electricity in mainland Olango while the islet barangays of Caohagan, Caubian, and Pangan-an don’t have a connection of electricity yet.

“Karon nagsugod na sad ta og trabaho paingon sa Tingo,” Pagobo said.

(Now, we are starting working heading to Tingo.)

Pagobo said that they would be targetting to energize the entire mainland Olango by the first week of April.

He said that around 140 electric posts were also installed on the island.

“We really need 300 ka mga poste para mo-cover sa entire Olango,” he added.

(We really need 300 posts so that the entire Olango would be covered.)

Pagobo, however, admitted that they were experiencing difficulties in transporting electric posts to Olango, for they need to utilize the Cordova port since the Hilton port was damaged by the recent typhoon.

“Mas layo man gud siya nga rota. Aside ana, kung hunas maglisod mi og pasakay sa among mga truck nga nagkarga sa mga poste,” he added.

(It is a longer route. Aside from that, if it is low tide, it would be difficult for our trucks loaded with posts to board the ferry.)

Pagobo also said that they were also dependent on their supplier of the electric post to be delivered in Olango since most of the electric posts that they ordered were already utilized in mainland Lapu-Lapu after the typhoon.

RELATED STORIES

MECO hopes to partially power-up Olango Island next month

Lapu-Lapu gov’t lights up more houses in Olango

MECO: 100% of power feeders restored

Chan, Marina reps tackle water transport problem in Olango

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy