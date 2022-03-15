Trojans, Wizards take on higher-ranked foes
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans and the Cebu City Wizards shoot for upsets in the resumption of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The Trojans, who are currently ranked No. 5 in the southern division standings, will face the No. 3 Zamboanga Sultans in their first match while the Wizards, who are ranked 10th, will take on the No. 4 Negros Kingsmen.
The Trojans sport a record of 17 wins and 12 losses with 328.5 points. The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates also have the same record with a smaller point output of 313.5 for sixth place in the southern division standings.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has a 6-23 (win-loss) record with 198 points, good for 10th place in the standings.
The Sultans are fresh from a win against the No. 2 team, Davao Chess Eagles last Saturday.
After facing the Sultans, Toledo will take on the bottom-ranked Tacloban Vikings (4-25) in their second match.
Before they face Negros, Cebu City will go up against Surigao in the first match.
