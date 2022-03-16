Minglanilla vehicular accident kills two

Motorcyclist, back-rider run over by crane truck 

By: Jewil Anne M. Tabiolo, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | March 16,2022 - 10:44 AM
Minglanilla accident

This handout photo from Minglanilla police shows the scene where two people died in a vehicular accident involving a motorcycle and a crane truck in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A motorcyclist and his back-rider died after getting ran over by a crane truck along the national highway in Barangay Linao-Lipata, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Wednesday dawn, March 16, 2022.

Authorities identified the motorcycle driver as Jesus Panlon Adolfo Jr., while his back-rider was Jinky Y. Conception, both residents of Barangay Punay in Aloguinsan town.

A witness of the tragic mishap that happened at around 1:40 a.m. said that the motorcycle was traversing the southbound lane when its driver decided to overtake another vehicle through the right side. In doing so, he crashed into a curb.

The impact caused the victims to get thrown off the motorcycle, landing on the pavement where they were run over by a passing crane truck driven by Tomas Viader Bas.

The victims were then taken to the Minglanilla District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival at around 3:20 a.m by an attending physician.

The driver of the crane truck was taken into custody by the Minglanilla Police Station, where he will await the filing of appropriate  charges. 

