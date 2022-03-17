Pagasa: Warm Thursday with localized thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a warm Thursday, March 17, 2022, with localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Bukod sa mainit at magandang panahon na ating mararanasan sa buong bansa, may tsansa ng localized thunderstorms. Kadalasan po ‘yan sa hapon o gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(Expect hot and humid weather nationwide with possible localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.)

Aurelio added that the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are still affecting the weather condition in the country.

Pagasa is currently not monitoring a low pressure area or any weather disturbance within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to Aurelio.

On Wednesday, the state weather bureau officially announced the start of the dry season in the Philippines.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

gsg

