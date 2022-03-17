Pagasa: Warm Thursday with localized thunderstorms
MANILA, Philippines — It will be a warm Thursday, March 17, 2022, with localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Bukod sa mainit at magandang panahon na ating mararanasan sa buong bansa, may tsansa ng localized thunderstorms. Kadalasan po ‘yan sa hapon o gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.
(Expect hot and humid weather nationwide with possible localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.)
Aurelio added that the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are still affecting the weather condition in the country.
Pagasa is currently not monitoring a low pressure area or any weather disturbance within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility, according to Aurelio.
On Wednesday, the state weather bureau officially announced the start of the dry season in the Philippines.
Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
