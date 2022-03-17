Chan: Low turnout of vaccinated seniors reason why Lapu misses on Alert Level 1

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan believes that the low turnout of their senior citizens inoculated with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is one of the reasons why the city is not among the areas in Central Visayas that were placed under alert level 1.

It can be recalled that just recently, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) announced that Cebu City and Siquijor would be downgraded to alert level 1 starting March 16, 2022.

Lapu-Lapu wasn’t included in the list and remained under Alert Level 2.

Chan believes that they might have already inoculated 70 percent of their senior citizens’ population.

Lawyer James Allan Sayson, the vaccine czar of Lapu-Lapu City, said earlier that the city has already vaccinated 57 percent of the senior citizens.

This means the city only needs to inoculate 6,000 more senior citizens to reach the 70 percent requirement.

Lapu-Lapu City has more than 30,000 senior citizens registered.

Chan believes one of the reasons why they haven’t officially reached 70 percent is because some of their seniors had their vaccinations in Cebu City.

“There are senior citizens that are residents of Lapu-Lapu pero toa sila nagpa-vaccine sa EIC. Naay ubang nagpa-vaccine nga wala pa nato na-encoded,” Chan said.

Chan said that they will reconcile their records before Friday, hoping that they can be included in the areas to be placed to alert level 1.

“If we really hit the 70 percent, kana ma-level 1 nata. We are pretty sure nga base on the survey that we had, most of them are really vaccinated man. Nangutana mi asa sila nagpa-vaccine, ang uban panahon pa sa EIC adto sa Cebu City, so ato na i-collate,” he added.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, members of the IATF-MEID will visit Cebu at the Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Barangay Maribago, here, to meet with local chief executives (LCEs) in Cebu.

