bai Hotel Cebu’s Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar is the place to be

Whether you enjoy the company of others or in the mood to be alone, there’s no denying that after a long, hard week, we all need a moment to relax, unwind and chill–and what better place to hit up a few drinks, listen to good music and enjoy an amazing view to wash the week’s worries away than at bai Hotel Cebu‘s Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar.

Located at bai Hotel Cebu‘s 23rd floor, Twilight’s atmosphere is a breath of fresh air despite being located high ground the hustle and bustle of the city of Mandaue. They’re open from Tuesday to Sunday from 5 PM to 1 AM, just in time to be in awe of the gorgeous sunset that bring out colorful hues and see the city slowly unfold as the city lights come to play as if demanding to be noticed.

And what comes best with great views? Good food and drinks. An extensive menu selection awaits you at Twilight. Not only are they offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to pair with your bar chow, and homemade specialty drinks that differs monthly and is unique to the hotel. For March, they’re offering Spiced Citrus (alcoholic) for Php 280 nett and Very Peri Quencher (non-alcoholic) Php 200 nett. Plus, local residents can avail 50% off on local beers, just present your valid ID with the home address clearly stated to avail. Other terms and conditions apply.

Let the music take over and get ready to set your souls alight and vibe with night as Twilight is giving you Twilight Hits featuring their resident band every Friday and Saturday from 7 PM to 11 PM.

From panoramic views to good music, delicious dishes and unique cocktails and drinks, bai Hotel Cebu’s Twilight indeed has everything you need for that quick respite after a long day.

For more information and table reservations for Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar, you can contact bai Hotel Cebu at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL