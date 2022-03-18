Deals

Pleasurable weekend begins with this rooms special

By: - March 18, 2022

Every weekend in March is a great reason to getaway. Take a 60% discount on your room booking with Club Serena Resort on Fridays and Saturdays this month.

Rates include breakfast, 30 minutes on the kayak and paddle board, and, on top of that, your choice of early check-in or late check-out.

White sand, sparkling blue water, and the majesty of the Tañon Strait meet in Club Serena Resort. | Have questions?

Club Serena Resort presents a host of offers for you to recharge, refresh, and rejuvenate, it offers active pursuits above and under the waters of the Philippines’ largest marine protected area, the Kipot ng Tañon or Tañon Strait.

The resort holds an array of standard and premium rooms, two swimming pools, and an all-day dining restaurant with a range of international and Filipino cuisine. Conversely, Moalboal was a top pick of foreign travelers when the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving area by the Marine Diving Awards 2020.

Save up to 60% on a dream getaway with flexible arrangements on rooms, length of stay, and recreation. A truly pleasurable stay begins with this rooms special. Find out more today.

Unwind, let loose, and rediscover yourself. Make a booking today: call 0917-872-6367 or email [email protected]

To know more about Club Serena Resort, head over to www.clubserenaresort.com or Club Serena Resort on facebook.

