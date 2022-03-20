Angelica Panganiban is expecting her first child

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panginiban announced that she and her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan are going to be parents soon.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old actress confirmed on Sunday, March 20, that she was pregnant with her first child.

Alongside with the ultrasound photo and a snap of her baby bump with partner Homan, she captioned the her post, “Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinakaimportanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.

“Opo, may matres ako mga baklaaah!” she jokingly said.

She thanked her family and friends who supported and prayed for her, “Waaaaaah! Huhuhu 😭 may pamilya na ko.”

Netizens and celebrity showered them with well-wishes, including Kim Chiu, Sarah Lahbati, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Elisse Joson and Mariel Padilla.

Panganiban recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of green mangoes which netizens started to speculate that she was pregnant.

Panganiban confirmed her relatioship with Homan in January 2021, and celebrated their first anniversary in July 2021.

